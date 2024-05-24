Auth0 Single Sign On Description

Auth0 Single Sign On is an identity and access management solution that enables users to authenticate once and gain access to multiple applications without repeated login prompts. The platform operates through a centralized authentication server that applications trust, creating a session cookie upon initial login that allows seamless access across integrated applications. The solution provides Universal Login, a customizable authentication interface that can be deployed across applications. It supports integration with external identity providers including Google, LinkedIn, and Twitter for third-party authentication. The platform includes support for multi-factor authentication and passwordless authentication workflows. Auth0 Single Sign On offers Single Sign Off functionality, which terminates user sessions across all connected applications when logging out from one. The platform provides extensibility through Actions, which are JavaScript functions that allow customization of authentication and authorization workflows. The solution includes SDKs for multiple programming languages and technology stacks to facilitate integration. It maintains HIPAA and SOC2 compliance certifications. Security features include configurable password policies, brute force protection, and advanced authentication policies that can be enabled through the platform interface. The platform is designed to work across different application types and supports browser-based authentication flows for web applications.