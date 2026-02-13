Open-source identity provider with SSO, MFA, and application proxy capabilities
Open-source identity provider with SSO, MFA, and application proxy capabilities
authentik is an open-source identity provider that can be self-hosted to manage authentication and authorization for applications. The platform supports multiple authentication protocols including OAuth2/OIDC, SAML2, SCIM, LDAP, and RADIUS. It provides multi-factor authentication capabilities and conditional access controls. The solution includes an application proxy feature for securing applications and supports WebAuthn for passwordless authentication using passkeys. authentik offers GeoIP and impossible travel detection for identifying suspicious authentication attempts. It provides remote access capabilities for protocols including RDP, VNC, and SSH. The platform supports user enrollment workflows and self-service capabilities for end users. It includes federation support for OAuth2/OIDC, OAuth1, SAML2, LDAP, SCIM, and Kerberos protocols. authentik implements OIDC back-channel logout functionality. The system can be deployed using Kubernetes, Terraform, or Docker Compose. It provides APIs for automation and customizable policies for workflow configuration. authentik supports both B2B and B2C use cases and includes infrastructure as code capabilities. Enterprise support and FIPS compliance options are available.
Common questions about authentik including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
authentik is Open-source identity provider with SSO, MFA, and application proxy capabilities, developed by authentik. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Authentication, Single Sign On, MFA.
authentik offers the following core capabilities:
authentik is deployed as a hybrid solution, suited to startup, smb, mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize iam. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
authentik is built for security teams handling Authentication, Single Sign On, MFA, Open Source. It supports workflows including multi-factor authentication, single sign-on with oauth2/oidc and saml2 support, application proxy. Teams typically adopt authentik when they need to iam capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/authentik
authentik is a commercial IAM solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://goauthentik.io/ or contact authentik directly.
Popular alternatives to authentik include:
Compare all authentik alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/authentik
authentik is for security teams and organizations that need Authentication, Single Sign On, MFA, Open Source, Active Directory. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other IAM tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/iam
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