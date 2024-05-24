Yubico Authenticator
Hardware-backed authenticator app for generating TOTP codes using YubiKeys
Yubico Authenticator
Hardware-backed authenticator app for generating TOTP codes using YubiKeys
Yubico Authenticator Description
Yubico Authenticator is an authenticator application that generates time-based one-time password (TOTP) codes for two-factor authentication. The application stores credentials on YubiKey hardware security keys rather than on mobile devices or computers, providing hardware-backed security for the authentication process. The application works across multiple platforms including Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, and Android. Users can generate TOTP codes by connecting their YubiKey via USB or NFC tap on supported devices. The credentials are stored in the secure element of the YubiKey and cannot be extracted from the hardware. Users set up accounts by scanning QR codes from services that support TOTP authentication. The application supports all services compatible with standard authenticator apps. Multiple accounts can be secured using a single YubiKey, with credentials remaining separate between services. The application supports biometric unlocking on iOS devices through FaceID or TouchID. Credentials stored on the YubiKey are portable across devices, allowing users to access the same TOTP codes on both desktop and mobile platforms by connecting the same YubiKey. The application is available for download from platform-specific app stores and directly from Yubico's website. It requires a YubiKey hardware device to function.
Yubico Authenticator FAQ
Common questions about Yubico Authenticator including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Yubico Authenticator is Hardware-backed authenticator app for generating TOTP codes using YubiKeys developed by yubico. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with MFA, Authentication, Hardware Security.
ALTERNATIVES
Hardware authentication token for multi-factor authentication via OTP generation
Hardware-based MFA solution for identity authentication and access control
FIPS 140-2 validated hardware security key for multi-protocol authentication
FIPS 140-2 validated hardware security key for multi-factor authentication
Hardware security key for two-factor, multi-factor, and passwordless auth
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