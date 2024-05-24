WALLIX Multi-Factor Authenticator (MFA) Description

WALLIX Multi-Factor Authenticator (MFA) is a multi-factor authentication solution designed to strengthen privileged access control through identity verification. The product implements a Zero Trust risk management approach by requiring multiple credentials for user authentication before granting access to corporate systems. The solution addresses credential compromise risks by eliminating reliance on passwords alone and requiring users to provide multiple forms of authentication. It integrates natively with WALLIX's Privileged Access Management (PAM) solution to provide strong authentication for privileged users. WALLIX MFA provides secure access to IT systems, applications, and data regardless of user location. The product aims to support regulatory compliance requirements and streamline workforce connectivity by enabling secure access with unified credentials. The solution is positioned to protect against account compromise attacks through multi-factor verification. It provides authentication security for privileged users accessing corporate resources and systems.