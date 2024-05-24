Iru Identity Description

Iru Identity is a workforce identity and access management solution that provides passwordless authentication for enterprise applications. The platform uses passkey-based authentication tied to trusted devices, eliminating traditional password requirements. The solution includes a single sign-on portal that provides employees access to all workplace applications through one-step multifactor authentication. It supports SAML and OIDC protocols for application integration and includes an application catalog for common SaaS applications. The platform implements conditional access policies based on device security posture and contextual signals. It evaluates device data in real-time at sign-in and enforces policies automatically. The authenticator lineage feature cryptographically signs new authenticators using previously registered devices, with built-in checks for physical presence to prevent remote authenticator additions. User lifecycle management capabilities include provisioning, updating, and removing accounts in SaaS applications via SCIM. The system automatically maps roles, syncs attributes and groups, and revokes access when needed. Administrative features include visual editors, Iru Query Language (IQL), Auto Groups functionality, and GitOps-style versioning. Auto Groups automatically create groups using attributes such as role, location, or department, with dynamic membership based on attribute changes. Version control allows administrators to draft, diff, and stage changes to users, groups, policies, and app configurations with an immutable audit history.