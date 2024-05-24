Evidian Enterprise Single Sign-On Description

Evidian Enterprise Single Sign-On is a password management software that enables users to authenticate once per session and automatically access multiple applications without re-entering credentials. The solution supports Windows and MacOS platforms, providing SSO capabilities for web applications (Internet Explorer, Edge, Firefox, Chrome, Safari), legacy applications, and desktop software. The product centralizes username and password management, automatically entering and renewing passwords according to corporate security policies. It operates as a non-intrusive solution that requires no modifications to existing applications. The software detects authentication windows and handles credential input transparently for end users. Enterprise SSO enforces password lifecycle management and corporate security policies across all connected applications. The solution supports multi-factor authentication for accessing critical applications and provides audit capabilities to track user access, including who accessed which application, when, and using which authentication method. The product is designed to reduce helpdesk calls related to password resets and account lockouts. It includes features for shared session security on Windows, account delegation, and four-eyes authentication. The solution is CSPN certified and supports compliance requirements including GDPR. Migration programs are available for organizations transitioning from Citrix Password Manager, ActivIdentity SecureLogin, and Oracle Enterprise Single Sign-On (Passlogix). The product includes support for mobile platforms with Android SSO and iOS SSO capabilities.