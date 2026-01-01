Imprivata Enterprise Access Management Description

Imprivata Enterprise Access Management (EAM) is an identity and access management solution designed to provide secure access control for endpoints, virtual desktops, and applications. The product replaces traditional password-based authentication with badge-tap access, single sign-on (SSO), and passwordless authentication methods. The solution supports access management for both physical endpoints and virtual desktop environments. It provides SSO capabilities for modern and legacy applications, allowing users to access multiple systems with one set of credentials. The product includes multifactor authentication (MFA) functionality that requires multiple forms of verification to reduce unauthorized access risks. EAM includes analytics and reporting capabilities for monitoring access patterns and security compliance. The solution is designed for shared devices and workstations commonly used in healthcare and other frontline worker environments. It can be deployed as a standalone product or integrated with other Imprivata offerings. The product aims to reduce password-related helpdesk calls, streamline access controls, and enforce security policies across the organization. It supports badge-based authentication for rapid device and application access, particularly in environments where users frequently move between workstations.