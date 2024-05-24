swIDch FIDO Description

swIDch FIDO is an authentication SDK that implements FIDO standards for biometric and passwordless authentication. The product provides authentication methods including biometric recognition (fingerprints, faces), pattern-based verification, and PIN-based authentication using 4-digit or 6-digit codes. The SDK includes PC login functionality through QR code scanning or code input from mobile devices. User biometric information is stored locally on devices and not transmitted to servers. The product offers digital signature capabilities using FIDO transactions, implementing PKI functions for data encryption, decryption, and electronic signatures following PKCS #7 standards. It includes a private key system based on FIDO authentication technology for creating PDF digital signatures compatible with electronic contracts and agreements using PKCS Detached standards. Server and administrator functions are provided for user management, service maintenance, and log management covering authentication registration, success events, and failure tracking. The SDK is designed for integration into applications requiring authentication functionality.