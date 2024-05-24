Zip Identity and Access Management Description

Zip Identity and Access Management is an identity security platform that provides controls for managing authentication and access across organizations. The platform focuses on enforcing multi-factor authentication with customizable email templates for rollout and monitoring employee adoption rates. The solution offers visibility into account sessions, including detection of unexpected or unmanaged sessions. It tracks external application authorizations made with corporate accounts and provides monitoring of SaaS application usage across the organization. For organizations managing multiple subsidiary companies, the platform provides a centralized management approach without requiring migrations. It offers a unified view of all accounts and inventory across different entities. The platform identifies potential identity threats and enforces identity security controls. It includes session monitoring capabilities to detect anomalous access patterns and unauthorized application connections. Zip IAM is designed to work with existing identity providers and supports integration with major identity management platforms. The solution aims to provide security teams with the tools needed to maintain identity security controls and visibility across their organization's access infrastructure.