Duo Access Management Description

Duo Access Management is an identity and access management solution that verifies user identities and enforces access controls to applications and resources. The product combines multiple authentication methods including multi-factor authentication, passwordless authentication, and single sign-on capabilities. The solution provides adaptive access policies that adjust trust levels based on contextual data such as user role, device health, risk level, location, and network type. Administrators can create granular policies at global or application-specific levels to control access for specific user groups. Device trust capabilities deliver visibility into all devices accessing resources, assess security posture, and continuously verify device trust status. The platform evaluates device health for laptops and desktops before granting access and manages trusted device policies for both corporate-owned and personal devices. Authentication methods include Duo Push, SMS and passcodes, biometrics, WebAuthn, FIDO 2 security keys, and smartphone app verification. Risk-based authentication evaluates threat signals at each login attempt and adjusts security requirements dynamically. The platform supports both on-premise and remote devices, providing endpoint visibility through behavior and attribute data collection. Access decisions are made based on dynamic factors that can change between login attempts, enabling a least-privilege access model aligned with zero trust security principles.