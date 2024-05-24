Duo Adaptive Access Description

Duo Adaptive Access is an identity and access management solution that provides adaptive access control policies based on user role, device status, and location. The product combines multi-factor authentication with single sign-on capabilities to manage user access to applications. The solution uses risk signals including device health status, Wi-Fi fingerprint, and threat patterns to adjust security requirements in real-time. It implements adaptive authentication that can require stronger verification methods such as Verified Duo Push when risk is detected, then reduces friction once trust is reestablished. The platform includes a remembered devices feature that maintains smooth login experiences for trusted users by adjusting security based on context. Duo Single Sign-On allows users to access multiple applications through a centralized application catalog while administrators maintain control over app access and permissions. The product supports zero trust security models through continuous authentication and adaptive access policies. It verifies both user identity and endpoint security at each login attempt, blocking outdated or risky devices while allowing appropriate access for trusted users. Duo Adaptive Access evaluates login attempts using real-time risk assessment, adjusting authentication requirements based on behavioral signals, location data, and device health. The solution is designed to support remote, onsite, and hybrid workforce environments while maintaining compliance with industry security standards.