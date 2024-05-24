OneLogin Virtual LDAP Service Description

OneLogin Virtual LDAP Service (VLDAP) is a cloud-based LDAP directory service that provides LDAP authentication capabilities without requiring on-premise LDAP servers. The service adds an LDAP interface to OneLogin's cloud directory, enabling organizations to connect legacy applications, network appliances, VPNs, network-attached storage (NAS), web servers, and WiFi infrastructure to cloud-based identity sources. The service addresses the needs of hybrid enterprises that maintain both cloud services and on-premise infrastructure. It allows organizations to use identities from cloud directories such as Azure AD, Workday, and Google Apps, or federate identities from on-premise Active Directory and existing LDAP servers. This enables LDAP to continue serving as a central authentication source while leveraging cloud-based identity management. VLDAP is designed as a managed service with high availability and scalability, eliminating the need for organizations to install, configure, or maintain LDAP servers. The service integrates with OneLogin OTP to provide multifactor authentication capabilities for LDAP-based authentication scenarios. The service is part of the OneLogin Trusted Experience Platform and is intended for organizations transitioning to cloud-based identity management while maintaining compatibility with legacy systems and infrastructure that require LDAP connectivity.