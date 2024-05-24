Ory Workforce IAM Description

Ory Workforce IAM is an identity and access management platform designed for workforce authentication and authorization. The platform provides authentication methods including social logins, passkeys, SSO, passwordless authentication, WebAuthn, and adaptive authentication. It includes authorization capabilities with granular permissions and least-privilege access controls through flexible policies. The platform offers a headless, API-first architecture that decouples the UI from the backend. It supports multiple deployment models including open source self-hosted, enterprise license (OEL) for on-premises deployments, and SaaS through Ory Network. The system provides global database replication for multi-region data consistency. Ory Workforce IAM consists of modular components: Ory Hydra (OAuth 2.0 and OpenID Connect server), Ory Kratos (user management system), Ory Polis (SAML to OpenID Connect bridge with Directory Sync supporting SCIM), Ory Oathkeeper (Identity and Access Proxy), and Ory Keto (authorization server based on Google Zanzibar principles supporting RBAC, ABAC, and ACL). The platform addresses workforce identity lifecycle management including onboarding and offboarding, supports zero-trust security models, and provides centralized authorization management. It includes user telemetry capabilities and allows customization of authentication flows without proprietary software constraints.