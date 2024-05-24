Ory Workforce IAM Logo

Ory Workforce IAM

Workforce IAM platform with authentication, authorization, and access management

IAM Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Ory Workforce IAM Description

Ory Workforce IAM is an identity and access management platform designed for workforce authentication and authorization. The platform provides authentication methods including social logins, passkeys, SSO, passwordless authentication, WebAuthn, and adaptive authentication. It includes authorization capabilities with granular permissions and least-privilege access controls through flexible policies. The platform offers a headless, API-first architecture that decouples the UI from the backend. It supports multiple deployment models including open source self-hosted, enterprise license (OEL) for on-premises deployments, and SaaS through Ory Network. The system provides global database replication for multi-region data consistency. Ory Workforce IAM consists of modular components: Ory Hydra (OAuth 2.0 and OpenID Connect server), Ory Kratos (user management system), Ory Polis (SAML to OpenID Connect bridge with Directory Sync supporting SCIM), Ory Oathkeeper (Identity and Access Proxy), and Ory Keto (authorization server based on Google Zanzibar principles supporting RBAC, ABAC, and ACL). The platform addresses workforce identity lifecycle management including onboarding and offboarding, supports zero-trust security models, and provides centralized authorization management. It includes user telemetry capabilities and allows customization of authentication flows without proprietary software constraints.

Ory Workforce IAM FAQ

Common questions about Ory Workforce IAM including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Ory Workforce IAM is Workforce IAM platform with authentication, authorization, and access management developed by Ory Corp. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with IAM, Authentication, Authorization.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation Logo
Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation

Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

8
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

6
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
516
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
458
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
310
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
194
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
188
View All Categories →

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox