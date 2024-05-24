Duo Microsoft Integration Description

Duo Microsoft Integration provides multi-factor authentication for Microsoft environments, both on-premises and cloud-based. The integration adds authentication layers to Microsoft Entra ID (formerly Azure Active Directory), Windows operating systems, Remote Desktop Protocol, Active Directory Federation Services, and various Microsoft applications. The integration supports automatic and self-service enrollment options for users. It operates without modifying the primary authentication method, adding verification as a secondary step. Organizations can configure access policies to control access based on device compliance and health status. For Windows environments, the integration secures Remote Desktop logins and local desktop access with two-factor authentication. It supports both online and offline access scenarios. The solution works with Microsoft Windows client and server operating systems. The integration includes native support for Entra ID Premium policies and Conditional Access. It enables role-based access controls for corporate applications through AD FS integration. Device trust capabilities provide insights into device hygiene and compliance status. Protected Microsoft applications include Remote Desktop Protocol, Outlook Web App, Exchange, and other web-based Microsoft services. The integration supports synchronization with Entra ID for user and admin management.