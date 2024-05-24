JumpCloud Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Description

JumpCloud Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) is an identity security solution that provides multi-factor authentication capabilities to prevent unauthorized access to digital resources. The product is part of the JumpCloud Open Directory Platform and secures user access to applications, devices, networks, and other organizational resources. The solution supports multiple authentication methods including push-based authentication, time-based one-time passwords (TOTP), JumpCloud Go, hardware keys, biometric authentication, and certificate-based authentication. Organizations can use JumpCloud Protect, a free authenticator app provided by JumpCloud, or integrate their own authentication provider. JumpCloud MFA includes contextual and risk-based access policies that dynamically adjust MFA enforcement based on situational or business requirements. These conditional access policies allow administrators to balance security requirements with user experience. The product features user-friendly self-enrollment capabilities that enable users to sign up and enroll their own devices. Administrators can activate MFA through the JumpCloud Admin Portal and provision users to the authentication solution. The solution supports both standard users and users with administrator roles. JumpCloud MFA is designed for organizations managing remote workforces and distributed environments. The product integrates with the broader JumpCloud Directory Platform, which includes identity management, access management, and device management capabilities.