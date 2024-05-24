Ubisecure CIAM Logo

Ubisecure CIAM

by Ubisecure

CIAM platform for customer identity verification, access management, and SSO

IAM Commercial
Hybrid|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Single Sign OnMfaAuthenticationAuthorization
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Ubisecure CIAM Description

Ubisecure CIAM is a Customer Identity and Access Management platform designed for B2B, B2C, G2B, G2C, and B2B2C use cases. The platform provides registration-as-a-service functionality that allows users to register and authenticate using existing identities from social, professional, enterprise, verified eID, or Bank ID providers. The platform includes Single Sign-On capabilities across multiple applications and devices, enabling users to access connected digital services with one identity. It supports identity verification using government-issued documents from over 180 countries and integrates with verified digital ID schemes. Authentication options include username/password policies, passwordless authentication, and multi-factor authentication with step-up capabilities. The platform supports identity federation standards including OpenID Connect, CIBA, OAuth 2, SAML, and WS-Federation. Authorization features provide granular access control through identity management workflows that manage how applications authenticate customers, organizations, and APIs. The platform includes delegated authority capabilities for multi-tier user management. The identity directory component provides centralized storage for customer identity data and attributes. Users can manage consent preferences for GDPR and CCPA compliance through self-service controls. The platform offers deployment flexibility with IDaaS, on-premises, or hybrid options with geographical data residency choices. It integrates with CRM systems, user databases, Identity Providers, business intelligence tools, and provisioning systems.

Ubisecure CIAM FAQ

Common questions about Ubisecure CIAM including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Ubisecure CIAM is CIAM platform for customer identity verification, access management, and SSO developed by Ubisecure. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Single Sign On, MFA, Authentication.

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