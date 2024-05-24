Ubisecure CIAM Description

Ubisecure CIAM is a Customer Identity and Access Management platform designed for B2B, B2C, G2B, G2C, and B2B2C use cases. The platform provides registration-as-a-service functionality that allows users to register and authenticate using existing identities from social, professional, enterprise, verified eID, or Bank ID providers. The platform includes Single Sign-On capabilities across multiple applications and devices, enabling users to access connected digital services with one identity. It supports identity verification using government-issued documents from over 180 countries and integrates with verified digital ID schemes. Authentication options include username/password policies, passwordless authentication, and multi-factor authentication with step-up capabilities. The platform supports identity federation standards including OpenID Connect, CIBA, OAuth 2, SAML, and WS-Federation. Authorization features provide granular access control through identity management workflows that manage how applications authenticate customers, organizations, and APIs. The platform includes delegated authority capabilities for multi-tier user management. The identity directory component provides centralized storage for customer identity data and attributes. Users can manage consent preferences for GDPR and CCPA compliance through self-service controls. The platform offers deployment flexibility with IDaaS, on-premises, or hybrid options with geographical data residency choices. It integrates with CRM systems, user databases, Identity Providers, business intelligence tools, and provisioning systems.