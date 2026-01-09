1Kosmos Identity-Backed Biometrics
Biometric authentication platform with identity verification and passwordless access
1Kosmos Identity-Backed Biometrics
Biometric authentication platform with identity verification and passwordless access
Founder & Fractional CISO
Not sure if 1Kosmos Identity-Backed Biometrics is right for your team?
Book a 60-minute strategy call with Nikoloz. You will get a clear roadmap to evaluate products and make a decision.
→Align tool selection with your actual business goals
→Right-sized for your stage (not enterprise bloat)
→Not 47 options, exactly 3 that fit your needs
→Stop researching, start deciding
→Questions that reveal if the tool actually works
→Most companies never ask these
→The costs vendors hide in contracts
→How to uncover real Total Cost of Ownerhship before signing
1Kosmos Identity-Backed Biometrics Description
1Kosmos Identity-Backed Biometrics is a biometric authentication platform that combines identity verification with biometric authentication to enable passwordless access. The platform verifies user credentials and identity documents, stores them in a user-controlled identity wallet, and binds them to biometric identifiers. The platform is FIDO2 certified and supports multiple biometric modalities including fingerprint, facial recognition, iris scans, and voice recognition. It includes liveness detection capabilities that are iBeta certified, achieving a false match rate of less than 0.1% at 95% confidence interval. The system uses biometric encryption where biometric templates and public-private key pairs encrypt personally identifiable information. User biometrics are not stored centrally, and all data in the digital wallet is encrypted with the user's private key. The platform stores encrypted data on a private and permissioned blockchain. Identity verification supports multiple assurance levels, from basic email verification to Identity Assurance Level 2 (IAL2) using government-issued credentials such as driver's licenses, ID cards, and passports. The platform can verify documents against authoritative sources including SSA for social security numbers, AAMVA for driver's licenses, and NPIN for physician credentials. The platform supports various authentication methods including device-level biometrics (TouchID, FaceID, Windows Hello), USB security keys with fingerprint readers, and hardware tokens. It provides flexible authentication policies that can be adjusted based on business risk and use case requirements.
1Kosmos Identity-Backed Biometrics FAQ
Common questions about 1Kosmos Identity-Backed Biometrics including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
1Kosmos Identity-Backed Biometrics is Biometric authentication platform with identity verification and passwordless access developed by 1Kosmos. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Authentication.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership