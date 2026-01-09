1Kosmos Identity-Backed Biometrics Logo

1Kosmos Identity-Backed Biometrics

Biometric authentication platform with identity verification and passwordless access

IAM
1Kosmos Identity-Backed Biometrics Description

1Kosmos Identity-Backed Biometrics is a biometric authentication platform that combines identity verification with biometric authentication to enable passwordless access. The platform verifies user credentials and identity documents, stores them in a user-controlled identity wallet, and binds them to biometric identifiers. The platform is FIDO2 certified and supports multiple biometric modalities including fingerprint, facial recognition, iris scans, and voice recognition. It includes liveness detection capabilities that are iBeta certified, achieving a false match rate of less than 0.1% at 95% confidence interval. The system uses biometric encryption where biometric templates and public-private key pairs encrypt personally identifiable information. User biometrics are not stored centrally, and all data in the digital wallet is encrypted with the user's private key. The platform stores encrypted data on a private and permissioned blockchain. Identity verification supports multiple assurance levels, from basic email verification to Identity Assurance Level 2 (IAL2) using government-issued credentials such as driver's licenses, ID cards, and passports. The platform can verify documents against authoritative sources including SSA for social security numbers, AAMVA for driver's licenses, and NPIN for physician credentials. The platform supports various authentication methods including device-level biometrics (TouchID, FaceID, Windows Hello), USB security keys with fingerprint readers, and hardware tokens. It provides flexible authentication policies that can be adjusted based on business risk and use case requirements.

1Kosmos Identity-Backed Biometrics is Biometric authentication platform with identity verification and passwordless access developed by 1Kosmos. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Authentication.

