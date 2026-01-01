SecurEnvoy Cyber Security Solutions
Zero trust security platform with MFA, access management, and data discovery
SecurEnvoy Cyber Security Solutions
Zero trust security platform with MFA, access management, and data discovery
SecurEnvoy Cyber Security Solutions Description
SecurEnvoy provides a suite of cybersecurity solutions built on zero trust principles to protect users, devices, and data. The platform consists of three main components: Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA), Access Management (AM), and Data Discovery (DD). The MFA solution offers customizable authentication with flexible options for platforms, devices, authentication methods, and user provisioning. Organizations can customize user authentication journeys based on user, device, and business requirements. The Access Management component controls access to business assets, ensuring only authorized users can access information when needed. It features simple administration and an intuitive user interface for quick deployment. The Data Discovery platform identifies and locates confidential and sensitive information across applications, whether on-premise or in the cloud. The solution operates with automated processes for discovering data locations. The platform is designed for rapid deployment at scale and integrates with various business applications including cloud platforms, VPN and remote access solutions, remote desktop, and web applications. SecurEnvoy supports compliance requirements and offers pre-built integrations with popular technology platforms. The solutions are intended to address remote working security, user experience, compliance, and administration overhead reduction.
SecurEnvoy Cyber Security Solutions FAQ
Common questions about SecurEnvoy Cyber Security Solutions including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
SecurEnvoy Cyber Security Solutions is Zero trust security platform with MFA, access management, and data discovery developed by SecurEnvoy. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Access Management, Authentication, Cloud Security.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership