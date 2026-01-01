SecurEnvoy Cyber Security Solutions Logo

SecurEnvoy Cyber Security Solutions

Zero trust security platform with MFA, access management, and data discovery

IAM
SecurEnvoy provides a suite of cybersecurity solutions built on zero trust principles to protect users, devices, and data. The platform consists of three main components: Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA), Access Management (AM), and Data Discovery (DD). The MFA solution offers customizable authentication with flexible options for platforms, devices, authentication methods, and user provisioning. Organizations can customize user authentication journeys based on user, device, and business requirements. The Access Management component controls access to business assets, ensuring only authorized users can access information when needed. It features simple administration and an intuitive user interface for quick deployment. The Data Discovery platform identifies and locates confidential and sensitive information across applications, whether on-premise or in the cloud. The solution operates with automated processes for discovering data locations. The platform is designed for rapid deployment at scale and integrates with various business applications including cloud platforms, VPN and remote access solutions, remote desktop, and web applications. SecurEnvoy supports compliance requirements and offers pre-built integrations with popular technology platforms. The solutions are intended to address remote working security, user experience, compliance, and administration overhead reduction.

