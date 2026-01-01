SilverSky Connect Multi-factor Authentication Description

SilverSky Connect Multi-factor Authentication is an access security solution that requires users to provide a password plus a second source of validation, such as an authorization code, to verify their identity before granting access to applications and systems. The solution is designed to be scalable, allowing organizations to set up new users, support new devices, and protect new applications without impacting existing technology infrastructure. The platform offers multiple authentication options for users to choose from during the verification process. The product focuses on providing secure access for authorized users and devices to any environment from any location. It features an intuitive interface with fast setup capabilities intended to minimize disruption to user workflows while maintaining security requirements. The authentication system can be deployed across various applications and systems, providing a centralized approach to access control. The solution is positioned as part of SilverSky's broader security platform that includes managed detection and response, network protection, and other cybersecurity services.