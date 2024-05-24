TraitWare Passwordless MFA+SSO Description

TraitWare Passwordless MFA+SSO is an identity and access management solution that combines multi-factor authentication and single sign-on capabilities without requiring passwords. The product provides phishing-resistant authentication through a passwordless approach that eliminates traditional password-based login methods. The solution offers single-step passwordless login that enables users to access multiple applications simultaneously through SSO functionality. It is designed for enterprise environments and provides centralized management through a single administrative console for both user enrollment and ongoing administration. TraitWare supports both cloud-based and on-premise deployment models, allowing organizations to choose their preferred infrastructure approach. The product is designed to work across multiple industry sectors including financial services, healthcare, automotive, education, public sector, transportation, technology, and real estate. The solution integrates with various enterprise applications and platforms to provide unified authentication across an organization's technology stack. It aims to reduce security risks associated with password-based authentication while simplifying the user login experience through passwordless methods.