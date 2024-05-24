Enea User Authentication and Policy Control Description

Enea User Authentication and Policy Control is a suite of modularized components designed for telecom network operators to manage subscriber authentication and policy enforcement in 4G and 5G networks. The solution includes AAA (Authentication, Authorization, and Accounting), 3GPP AAA, PCRF/PCF (Policy and Charging Rules Function/Policy Control Function), and E.164 Number Mapping/iDNS components. The product features a cloud-native architecture that supports both Virtual Network Function (VNF) and Cloud-Native Function (CNF) deployments. It is designed to meet carrier-grade requirements for scale and resilience while maintaining interoperability with other network nodes through industry-standard interfaces. The solution supports both 4G and 5G specifications (Release 16/17) and is intended for multi-vendor mobile core network environments. Configuration and deployment are facilitated through low-code visual environments. The AAA Server component provides authentication and access control for data networks with support for Wi-Fi Calling and Wi-Fi Offloading use cases. The Policy Manager component delivers PCRF capabilities for 4G networks and PCF capabilities for 5G networks. Additional components include E.164 Number Mapping (ENUM) and iDNS for bridging mobile network and Internet addressing, as well as Network Data Layer functionality for unified storage and distribution of user and session data (UDR/UDSF).