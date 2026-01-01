RSA SecurID Description

RSA SecurID provides authentication, access control, and identity management for on-premises environments. The product line includes hardware authenticators like the SecurID 700 and DS100, software authenticators through the RSA Authenticator App, and the iShield Key 2 series. RSA Authentication Manager serves as the core platform, delivering authentication, access, and management capabilities for securing users, applications, data, and services. The SecurID Hardware Appliance enables rapid deployment of Authentication Manager on rack-mountable, security-hardened devices. The solution supports multiple authentication methods including OTP, MFA, and passwordless authentication. It offers hybrid failover capabilities, allowing on-premises authentication to continue during network disruptions or cloud outages. SecurID products support various authentication protocols and can verify user identities while controlling access levels. RSA SecurID is part of the RSA Unified Identity Platform, which combines identity intelligence, authentication, access, governance, and lifecycle management. Organizations can transition legacy systems to hybrid passwordless configurations across cloud, hybrid, and on-premises environments. The platform aims to provide identity assurance by verifying user identities and delivering appropriate access rights.