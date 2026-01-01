RSA SecurID Logo

RSA SecurID

On-premises authentication and identity management with MFA and SSO capabilities

IAM
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

RSA SecurID Description

RSA SecurID provides authentication, access control, and identity management for on-premises environments. The product line includes hardware authenticators like the SecurID 700 and DS100, software authenticators through the RSA Authenticator App, and the iShield Key 2 series. RSA Authentication Manager serves as the core platform, delivering authentication, access, and management capabilities for securing users, applications, data, and services. The SecurID Hardware Appliance enables rapid deployment of Authentication Manager on rack-mountable, security-hardened devices. The solution supports multiple authentication methods including OTP, MFA, and passwordless authentication. It offers hybrid failover capabilities, allowing on-premises authentication to continue during network disruptions or cloud outages. SecurID products support various authentication protocols and can verify user identities while controlling access levels. RSA SecurID is part of the RSA Unified Identity Platform, which combines identity intelligence, authentication, access, governance, and lifecycle management. Organizations can transition legacy systems to hybrid passwordless configurations across cloud, hybrid, and on-premises environments. The platform aims to provide identity assurance by verifying user identities and delivering appropriate access rights.

RSA SecurID FAQ

Common questions about RSA SecurID including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

RSA SecurID is On-premises authentication and identity management with MFA and SSO capabilities developed by RSA Security LLC. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Access Control, Authentication, Hardware Security.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →