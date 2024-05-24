Duo Passwordless Description

Duo Passwordless is an identity verification solution that enables authentication without traditional passwords. The product uses public key cryptography with private and public key pairs, supporting FIDO2 standard, WebAuthn, and Client to Authenticator Protocol (CTAP). The solution provides a phased approach to passwordless implementation, starting with multi-factor authentication to reduce password reliance, then streamlining workflows through single sign-on for SAML-based applications and on-premise services. It incorporates adaptive access policies based on user context, device health, location, and behavior to verify authentication attempts. The product supports biometric authenticators and security keys for login at the point of federation. It includes device trust capabilities to detect anomalous user behavior and identify risky devices. The solution works across hybrid, cloud, on-premises, and legacy application environments. Duo Passwordless integrates with existing SSO platforms and offers alternative SSO options for SAML-based applications. The product includes access and authentication proxies for on-premise service integration. It provides contextual signals around each access attempt through trust monitoring capabilities. The solution addresses password-related security vulnerabilities including phishing, credential theft, password reuse, and brute-force attacks. It reduces IT help desk burden by minimizing password reset requests while improving user experience through reduced authentication friction.