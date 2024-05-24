CybersecTools API access is now live!Learn More
Duo Directory Logo

Duo Directory

by Duo Security

IAM solution with user directory, SSO, MFA, and passwordless authentication

IAM Commercial
Cloud|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
MfaSingle Sign OnAuthentication
Duo Directory Description

Duo Directory is an identity and access management solution that provides a user directory with lifecycle management capabilities. The product offers single sign-on (SSO) functionality and supports phishing-resistant multi-factor authentication (MFA), passwordless authentication, and device trust features. The solution can operate as a standalone IAM platform or integrate with existing identity infrastructure to provide orchestration and identity security layers. It includes routing rules that enable coordination across multiple identity sources and authentication providers. The directory supports custom attributes for defining user identities and enables automated provisioning, modification, and deprovisioning of users and groups. Duo Directory includes an AI assistant that provides guidance for administrators through a conversational interface, helping with feature setup, troubleshooting user access, and general administration tasks. The platform is designed to manage both internal employee identities and external third-party access for contractors and vendors. The solution provides migration tools to facilitate transitions from existing IAM systems while maintaining authentication continuity across multiple identity providers. It supports automated user onboarding and offboarding processes during migration periods.

Duo Directory FAQ

Common questions about Duo Directory including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Duo Directory is IAM solution with user directory, SSO, MFA, and passwordless authentication developed by Duo Security. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with MFA, Single Sign On, Authentication.

