OneLogin SmartFactor Authentication Logo

OneLogin SmartFactor Authentication

by OneLogin

Context-aware adaptive MFA using AI-driven risk scoring for authentication

IAM Commercial
Cloud|Startup, SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
MfaAuthentication
OneLogin SmartFactor Authentication Description

OneLogin SmartFactor Authentication is a context-aware adaptive authentication solution that adjusts multi-factor authentication requirements based on real-time risk assessment. The product uses machine learning through Vigilance AI to analyze inputs including location, device, and user behavior to calculate a risk score for each login attempt. The system dynamically adjusts the number of authentication factors required based on the detected risk level, enabling passwordless authentication for trusted devices and low-risk scenarios while requiring additional factors for higher-risk login attempts. Authentication flows can be configured based on user policies to defend against brute force attacks and reduce account lockout. The product includes compromised credential checking that validates new or changed passwords against a database of credentials stolen in large-scale attacks. Multiple authentication methods are supported including SMS authentication for one-time passwords, voice MFA for phone-based verification, and OneLogin Protect for push notifications to mobile devices. Policy-driven access controls allow administrators to create user or application policies that deny access under specific circumstances. The solution integrates with third-party authentication providers including DUO, Google, Symantec, Yubico, and RSA.

OneLogin SmartFactor Authentication FAQ

Common questions about OneLogin SmartFactor Authentication including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

OneLogin SmartFactor Authentication is Context-aware adaptive MFA using AI-driven risk scoring for authentication developed by OneLogin. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with MFA, Authentication.

