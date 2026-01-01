Avatier Multifactor Authentication
Avatier Multifactor Authentication
Avatier Multifactor Authentication Description
Avatier Multifactor Authentication is a biometric authentication application designed to enhance login security. The product supports multiple authentication methods including biometric face recognition, voice identification, and fingerprint scanning. Users can authenticate their identity to unlock accounts, reset passwords, and synchronize passwords using these biometric methods. The solution offers administrators the option to configure single authentication methods or provide users with a choice of authentication methods through "Biometric Your Choice." Configuration can be performed using checkboxes without programming or through a REST API. The product can be implemented as part of workflows requiring multiple authentication steps. Additional authentication options include secure questions and answers, One Time Password (OTP) via email or SMS, phone authentication, and RSA. The platform provides mobile applications for both iOS and Android devices. The product integrates with numerous third-party authentication providers and platforms including CyberArk, DUO Security, Entrust Grid Card, FIDO2, Fortinet FortiToken, Google Authenticator, Microsoft Authenticator, Okta, PingIdentity, RADIUS, RSA SecurID, Salesforce Authenticator, SecurEnvoy, Symantec VIP, WebAuthn, WeChat QR code, WhatsApp Magic Link, and YubiKey. The solution is designed to work with password management systems and can adjust authentication requirements based on risk levels when integrated with certain platforms.
