Happiest Minds Identity Vigil 2.0 Description

Identity Vigil 2.0 is a cloud-based Identity as a Service (IDaaS) platform developed by Happiest Minds and powered by OneLogin. The solution provides identity and access management capabilities built on Zero Trust principles for organizations transitioning from on-premises to cloud environments. The platform addresses the security challenges of mobile-first workforces accessing data and applications from multiple devices and locations. It manages digital identities while reducing IT operational costs through automated processes and centralized management. Identity Vigil 2.0 offers real-time Active Directory synchronization to maintain consistency between on-premises and cloud identity stores. The platform implements role-based access control (RBAC) with role mapping capabilities to define granular access permissions based on user roles within the organization. The solution provides 24/7 support and is designed to be scalable for enterprise deployments. It aims to establish digital trust as organizations expand their business ecosystems and adopt distributed identity and access management architectures. The platform focuses on maximizing operational efficiency by defining secure access parameters and providing centralized identity management for cloud-based applications and resources.