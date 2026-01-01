Beyond Identity Secure SSO Logo

Beyond Identity Secure SSO

Passwordless SSO with phishing-resistant, device-bound authentication

IAM
Commercial
Beyond Identity Secure SSO Description

Beyond Identity Secure SSO is a single sign-on solution that uses passwordless, phishing-resistant authentication based on device-bound credentials. The product eliminates passwords, push notifications, and one-time passwords by authenticating users through biometric verification and hardware-protected keys on a single device. The solution provides continuous authentication that evaluates both user and device risk throughout sessions, not just at login. It enforces device trust by checking security posture including disk encryption, endpoint detection and response status, firewall configuration, and operating system version before granting access. Access policies can be configured on a per-application basis, allowing organizations to set stricter controls for critical applications such as code repositories, intellectual property documents, and financial systems. The product supports just-in-time access provisioning and can automatically revoke access when device security posture changes. The platform integrates with existing security infrastructure including endpoint detection and response systems, mobile device management solutions, and zero trust network access tools. It can block access in real-time when integrated security tools flag risks on devices. Beyond Identity Secure SSO supports both managed and unmanaged devices across multiple platforms and operating systems. The solution includes directory synchronization for user lifecycle management and provides continuous scanning for device misconfigurations and anomalies.

Beyond Identity Secure SSO FAQ

Common questions about Beyond Identity Secure SSO including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

