HYPR Authenticate Passwordless MFA
Passwordless MFA solution using FIDO passkeys for workforce and customers
HYPR Authenticate Passwordless MFA Description
HYPR Authenticate is a passwordless multi-factor authentication solution built on FIDO passkey standards. The platform replaces passwords and shared secrets with public key cryptography to protect against credential phishing, credential stuffing, MFA bombing, and man-in-the-middle attacks. The solution supports authentication across Windows, MacOS, Linux, iOS, and Android endpoints. It includes an authenticator app that transforms smartphones into FIDO2 passkeys, a desktop MFA client for workstation login, and passwordless SSO capabilities. The platform addresses desktop MFA gaps and provides authentication for both in-office and remote workforce scenarios. HYPR Authenticate integrates with existing identity providers, SSO systems, and applications without requiring replacement of current infrastructure. The platform includes an SDK for embedding passwordless authentication into custom mobile and web applications, supporting both synced and device-bound passkeys. The Control Center provides centralized management for provisioning and deploying passkey authentication policies across user populations. Organizations can customize enrollment flows and create authentication policies through this administrative interface. The solution is FIDO Certified end-to-end and designed to meet regulatory requirements including PCI DSS, PSD2, CISA, OMB, and GDPR. It supports Zero Trust authentication standards and provides compliance reporting capabilities.
