Passwordless auth using SIM-based verification to prevent fraud & SIM swaps
Glide Identity MagicalAuth is an authentication solution that verifies user identity through SIM-based cryptographic verification at the mobile network carrier level. The product performs authentication without requiring one-time passwords (OTPs), codes, or manual verification steps. The solution validates identity by checking the SIM card's cryptographic link to the mobile carrier network rather than relying on traditional authentication methods. This approach is designed to prevent SIM swap attacks and social engineering attempts by confirming that the user possesses the legitimate SIM associated with their mobile number. MagicalAuth operates silently in the background during authentication flows, performing verification without user interaction. The product can be implemented at various points in the user journey including account registration, login, account recovery, financial transactions, and checkout processes. The authentication mechanism works by verifying the mobile subscriber's identity through the carrier network infrastructure. This network-level verification is intended to block fake accounts, bots, and account takeover attempts by ensuring only legitimate mobile subscribers can complete authentication. The solution is designed to reduce friction in authentication flows by eliminating the need for users to enter codes or passwords. It aims to prevent cart abandonment and improve conversion rates by streamlining the authentication process during high-risk interactions such as financial transactions and checkout.
