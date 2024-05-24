OwnID Trust Auth Description
OwnID Trust Auth is a passwordless authentication platform that manages the customer identity journey by replacing traditional registration and login forms with biometric and passkey-based authentication methods. The platform addresses credential-based security vulnerabilities by eliminating passwords as an attack vector. The solution provides one-click authentication across the entire customer lifecycle, including registration, login, account recovery, and multi-factor authentication. Users can authenticate using passkeys, biometrics, one-time passcodes, QR codes, magic links, and social login methods. OwnID Trust Auth includes adaptive multi-factor authentication that integrates security factors into the authentication flow without adding user friction. The platform offers a real-time analytics dashboard that tracks authentication performance metrics by method, geography, device, and other dimensions. The system integrates with existing technology stacks through web, mobile apps, SDKs, and APIs. A no-code console enables product configuration and implementation without requiring infrastructure replacement. The platform is designed for commerce environments to support personalization, loyalty programs, checkout processes, and marketing campaigns.
OwnID Trust Auth FAQ
Common questions about OwnID Trust Auth including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
OwnID Trust Auth is Passwordless authentication platform using passkeys and biometrics developed by OwnID. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Authentication, No Code.
ALTERNATIVES
MFA solution using visual cryptography with credential delegation capabilities
Invisible passwordless MFA for SaaS — no software, no setup, one-step auth.
No/low-code CIAM platform for auth, SSO, MFA, and user management.
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