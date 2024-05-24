OwnID Trust Auth Description

OwnID Trust Auth is a passwordless authentication platform that manages the customer identity journey by replacing traditional registration and login forms with biometric and passkey-based authentication methods. The platform addresses credential-based security vulnerabilities by eliminating passwords as an attack vector. The solution provides one-click authentication across the entire customer lifecycle, including registration, login, account recovery, and multi-factor authentication. Users can authenticate using passkeys, biometrics, one-time passcodes, QR codes, magic links, and social login methods. OwnID Trust Auth includes adaptive multi-factor authentication that integrates security factors into the authentication flow without adding user friction. The platform offers a real-time analytics dashboard that tracks authentication performance metrics by method, geography, device, and other dimensions. The system integrates with existing technology stacks through web, mobile apps, SDKs, and APIs. A no-code console enables product configuration and implementation without requiring infrastructure replacement. The platform is designed for commerce environments to support personalization, loyalty programs, checkout processes, and marketing campaigns.