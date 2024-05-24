Auth0 Passwordless Authentication Description

Auth0 Passwordless Authentication is an identity authentication solution that eliminates traditional password-based login methods. The platform provides multiple passwordless authentication options including passkeys, biometric authentication (face and fingerprint recognition), SMS-based authentication, and email-based authentication. The solution implements WebAuthn standards for phishing-resistant authentication. Passkeys are stored and synchronized in the cloud, allowing users to authenticate across multiple devices. The platform includes a Universal Login Experience that integrates SMS and email-based authentication methods optimized for desktop, tablet, and mobile devices. Auth0 Passwordless Authentication supports social login capabilities, enabling users to authenticate using existing social media credentials. The platform offers progressive enrollment functionality that prompts users to enroll in passwordless authentication when they log in using biometric-enabled devices. The solution is designed to address password security issues such as password reuse and forgotten passwords. It provides WebAuthn-based biometric authentication methods that are resistant to phishing attacks. The platform allows organizations to implement various passwordless authentication methods based on their specific requirements and user preferences.