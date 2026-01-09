Ory Agentic AI Description

Ory Agentic AI is an identity and access management solution designed to address authentication and authorization challenges for AI agents and agentic AI systems. The product provides machine-scale security to prevent unauthorized transactions and access by AI agents. The solution addresses three primary challenges: AI agent authentication and security to enable traceability and accountability, authorization of AI agents to restrict them to specific tasks and prevent cross-contamination of results, and scale and performance requirements that exceed traditional IAM systems. The platform is built on OAuth 2.0 and OpenID Connect (OIDC) standards and supports the Model Context Protocol (MCP). It offers a headless, API-first architecture that decouples the UI from the backend. The system provides granular permissions with least-privilege access through flexible policies and centralized authorization. Ory Agentic AI offers multiple deployment options including open source, Ory Enterprise License (OEL) for self-hosted environments, and Ory Network as a SaaS solution. The platform includes modular components: Ory Hydra (OAuth 2.0 and OpenID Connect server), Ory Kratos (user management), Ory Polis (SAML to OIDC bridge and Directory Sync), Ory Oathkeeper (Identity and Access Proxy), and Ory Keto (authorization server based on Google Zanzibar). The solution is designed for organizations deploying AI agents at scale and requiring compliance with privacy regulations including GDPR.