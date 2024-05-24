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WWPass Key

by wwpass

Passwordless authentication system using unique keys for identity management

IAM Commercial
Cloud|Startup, SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Authentication
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WWPass Key Description

WWPass Key is a passwordless authentication and identity management solution that eliminates the need for usernames and passwords. The system provides users with a unique key that enables access to multiple accounts and services through a mobile application available for iOS and Android. The platform implements Protected User Identity (PUID), which generates unique randomly generated strings for each service provider. All PUIDs are encrypted and distributed across multiple geographically dispersed data centers, with no single location storing sufficient information to decrypt the data. This architecture implements a zero-knowledge storage model where WWPass has no access to personal data or encryption keys. WWPass Key supports self-sovereign identity principles, allowing users to create and control their credentials without intermediary authorization. Users can maintain multiple digital personas, with each PUID unique to their relationship with a specific service provider, preventing data sharing between different services. The system stores no personal data on physical devices. All identity data is maintained in cloud-based data vaults that require two keys for access: one held by the application and one by the end-user. The platform's data centers are ISO 27001 certified and multi-redundant. WWPass Key can be used for both digital authentication and physical access control. The platform supports consolidated identity management and provides user self-service capabilities for identity administration.

WWPass Key FAQ

Common questions about WWPass Key including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

WWPass Key is Passwordless authentication system using unique keys for identity management developed by wwpass. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Authentication.

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