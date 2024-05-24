Anonybit Workforce Authentication Logo

Anonybit Workforce Authentication

by Anonybit

Privacy-preserving biometric authentication for workforce IAM solutions

IAM Commercial
Cloud|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Authentication
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Anonybit Workforce Authentication Description

Anonybit Workforce Authentication is a biometric authentication solution designed for enterprise identity and access management. The product uses decentralized, privacy-by-design architecture to protect workforce IAM systems against unauthorized access, ransomware, and data breaches. The solution converts biometric data into sharded, anonymized bits that are stored in a decentralized manner, eliminating centralized data honeypots. It performs liveness checks during biometric capture and compares new biometric data against stored counterparts for authentication. The system operates without fallback to one-time passwords or knowledge-based questions, including at help desk operations. It functions on shared devices and supports device-independent authentication, differentiating it from standard FIDO implementations. The architecture is designed for compliance with privacy regulations including GDPR, CPRA, and PIPEDA. The solution integrates with existing IAM solutions and orchestration platforms. Anonybit Genie is the integrated platform that connects digital onboarding, device binding, authentication, and account recovery. The system supports multiple use cases including call center authentication, passkey storage and wallet recovery, and biometric OTP enhancement.

Anonybit Workforce Authentication FAQ

Common questions about Anonybit Workforce Authentication including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Anonybit Workforce Authentication is Privacy-preserving biometric authentication for workforce IAM solutions developed by Anonybit. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Authentication.

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