Veridium The True Password-less Enterprise Description

Veridium is a passwordless authentication platform designed for enterprise organizations. The solution eliminates traditional password-based authentication by leveraging mobile devices and biometric authentication methods. The platform addresses common password-related security vulnerabilities including credential sharing, phishing attacks, brute force attempts, and social engineering. Users authenticate using their mobile phone as a possession factor combined with biometric verification, creating a two-factor authentication experience without requiring passwords or one-time password tokens. The VeridiumID platform provides authentication for enterprise applications and systems, including both on-premises and SaaS applications. The system architecture is designed for high availability, scalability, and fault tolerance to support large enterprise deployments. The solution aims to reduce IT help desk costs associated with password resets and account lockouts while improving user productivity. By removing passwords from the authentication process, the platform eliminates common attack vectors used by threat actors to compromise enterprise systems. The platform has been deployed in enterprise environments including financial institutions with thousands of users, demonstrating its capability to handle large-scale authentication workloads.