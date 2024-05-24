JumpCloud Conditional Access
Policy-driven conditional access control with dynamic authentication requirements
JumpCloud Conditional Access
Policy-driven conditional access control with dynamic authentication requirements
JumpCloud Conditional Access Description
JumpCloud Conditional Access is an identity and access management solution that implements dynamic, policy-driven access controls based on contextual and situational properties. The product allows administrators to adjust authentication requirements based on factors such as network trust level, device trust status, geolocation, and user identity. The solution supports Zero Trust security models by enforcing adaptive controls that verify users and devices before granting access to resources. Access policies can be configured to require multi-factor authentication under specific conditions, restrict access from untrusted networks or devices, and implement geolocation-based restrictions. The platform integrates browser-based security controls through Google Chrome Enterprise to extend access policies to both managed and unmanaged devices. Administrators can create conditional access policies that apply across all user identities and resources within the organization. JumpCloud Conditional Access includes support for mobile authentication through JumpCloud Go, enabling SSO authentication and verification on mobile devices. The solution is designed to help organizations work toward compliance with regulatory frameworks including SOC, HIPAA, GDPR, and PCI by providing granular control over user and administrator access. The product is part of the JumpCloud Open Directory Platform, which combines identity management, access management, and device management capabilities. Organizations can configure policies through a centralized console and apply them across their IT infrastructure.
JumpCloud Conditional Access FAQ
Common questions about JumpCloud Conditional Access including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
JumpCloud Conditional Access is Policy-driven conditional access control with dynamic authentication requirements developed by JumpCloud. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Zero Trust, Access Control, Identity And Access Management.
FEATURED
Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership
TRENDING CATEGORIES
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox