JumpCloud Conditional Access is an identity and access management solution that implements dynamic, policy-driven access controls based on contextual and situational properties. The product allows administrators to adjust authentication requirements based on factors such as network trust level, device trust status, geolocation, and user identity. The solution supports Zero Trust security models by enforcing adaptive controls that verify users and devices before granting access to resources. Access policies can be configured to require multi-factor authentication under specific conditions, restrict access from untrusted networks or devices, and implement geolocation-based restrictions. The platform integrates browser-based security controls through Google Chrome Enterprise to extend access policies to both managed and unmanaged devices. Administrators can create conditional access policies that apply across all user identities and resources within the organization. JumpCloud Conditional Access includes support for mobile authentication through JumpCloud Go, enabling SSO authentication and verification on mobile devices. The solution is designed to help organizations work toward compliance with regulatory frameworks including SOC, HIPAA, GDPR, and PCI by providing granular control over user and administrator access. The product is part of the JumpCloud Open Directory Platform, which combines identity management, access management, and device management capabilities. Organizations can configure policies through a centralized console and apply them across their IT infrastructure.

JumpCloud Conditional Access is Policy-driven conditional access control with dynamic authentication requirements developed by JumpCloud. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Zero Trust, Access Control, Identity And Access Management.

