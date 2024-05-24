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Trusona Passkeys

by Trusona

FIDO-based passkey authentication solution for passwordless access

IAM Commercial
Cloud|Startup, SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
AuthenticationMfa
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Trusona Passkeys Description

Trusona Passkeys is an authentication solution that implements FIDO-based passkey technology to enable passwordless authentication. The product focuses on replacing traditional password-based authentication methods with passkeys, which are cryptographic credentials that provide a more secure and user-friendly authentication experience. The solution is built on FIDO Alliance standards and aims to address security vulnerabilities associated with passwords while improving user experience. Passkeys eliminate the need for users to remember and manage passwords, reducing the risk of credential-based attacks such as phishing and password reuse. Trusona Passkeys is designed to support organizations transitioning from password-dependent authentication systems to passwordless authentication frameworks. The product emphasizes the importance of user experience in security implementations, recognizing that authentication methods must be both secure and accessible to drive adoption. The solution is positioned as part of the broader industry movement toward passwordless authentication, aligning with FIDO Alliance initiatives and standards. Organizations can implement passkeys as an authentication method to reduce reliance on passwords while maintaining or improving security posture.

Trusona Passkeys FAQ

Common questions about Trusona Passkeys including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Trusona Passkeys is FIDO-based passkey authentication solution for passwordless access developed by Trusona. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Authentication, MFA.

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