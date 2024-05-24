ESET Secure Authentication Description

ESET Secure Authentication is a multi-factor authentication solution designed to protect organizations from weak passwords and unauthorized access. The product provides mobile-based authentication capabilities that work with iOS and Android smartphones. The solution offers push authentication functionality that allows users to authenticate with a single tap without retyping one-time passwords. It supports multiple authentication methods including biometric options like Touch ID, Face ID, and Android fingerprint recognition, as well as hardware tokens. ESET Secure Authentication can be deployed in two configurations: a cloud-based version and an on-premises version. The cloud deployment does not require dedicated servers and includes a multitenant console for managed service providers to manage multiple companies or sites from a single interface. The product is designed to add multi-factor authentication to various access points including VPNs, remote login, web applications, and cloud services. Setup time is minimal, with the vendor indicating a 10-minute configuration process. The solution addresses regulatory compliance requirements including GDPR, CCPA, LGPD, and POPI. It is part of the ESET PROTECT Platform and can be purchased as a standalone module or included in broader security bundles.