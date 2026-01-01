Beyond Identity Unified Identity Security
IAM platform with phishing-resistant MFA, device trust, and continuous auth.
Beyond Identity Unified Identity Security
IAM platform with phishing-resistant MFA, device trust, and continuous auth.
Beyond Identity Unified Identity Security Description
Beyond Identity Unified Identity Security is an identity and access management platform that combines phishing-resistant multi-factor authentication, single sign-on, and device trust capabilities. The platform uses device-bound passkeys to replace traditional passwords, one-time passwords, and push notifications, eliminating credential-based authentication methods. The system performs continuous risk-based authentication by monitoring real-time signals from identity, device, and behavioral data throughout user sessions. It evaluates device posture across managed and unmanaged devices, including BYOD and contractor-owned endpoints, checking factors such as firewall status, antivirus, jailbreaking status, and corporate EDR/MDM registration. Access control policies can be customized on an app-by-app basis, leveraging signals collected natively by Beyond Identity and from other security tools in the environment. The platform supports biometric authentication for user verification and provides continuous post-authentication monitoring, with the ability to revoke access immediately if conditions change. The solution operates across Windows, macOS, iOS, Android, Linux, and ChromeOS platforms. It includes a Reality Check feature that verifies both users and devices during video calls or chat sessions to ensure participant authenticity. The platform aligns with Zero Trust architecture principles and phishing-resistant MFA mandates.
Beyond Identity Unified Identity Security FAQ
Common questions about Beyond Identity Unified Identity Security including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Beyond Identity Unified Identity Security is IAM platform with phishing-resistant MFA, device trust, and continuous auth. developed by Beyond Identity. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Access Control, Continuous Monitoring, Device Security.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership