IAM platform with phishing-resistant MFA, device trust, and continuous auth.

Beyond Identity Unified Identity Security Description

Beyond Identity Unified Identity Security is an identity and access management platform that combines phishing-resistant multi-factor authentication, single sign-on, and device trust capabilities. The platform uses device-bound passkeys to replace traditional passwords, one-time passwords, and push notifications, eliminating credential-based authentication methods. The system performs continuous risk-based authentication by monitoring real-time signals from identity, device, and behavioral data throughout user sessions. It evaluates device posture across managed and unmanaged devices, including BYOD and contractor-owned endpoints, checking factors such as firewall status, antivirus, jailbreaking status, and corporate EDR/MDM registration. Access control policies can be customized on an app-by-app basis, leveraging signals collected natively by Beyond Identity and from other security tools in the environment. The platform supports biometric authentication for user verification and provides continuous post-authentication monitoring, with the ability to revoke access immediately if conditions change. The solution operates across Windows, macOS, iOS, Android, Linux, and ChromeOS platforms. It includes a Reality Check feature that verifies both users and devices during video calls or chat sessions to ensure participant authenticity. The platform aligns with Zero Trust architecture principles and phishing-resistant MFA mandates.

Beyond Identity Unified Identity Security is IAM platform with phishing-resistant MFA, device trust, and continuous auth. developed by Beyond Identity. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Access Control, Continuous Monitoring, Device Security.

