Iru AI Description

Iru AI is an integrated platform that combines identity and access management, endpoint security, and compliance automation capabilities. The platform operates through specialized AI agents built on the Iru Context Model, which maintains a contextual map of devices, applications, users, policies, posture, events, frameworks, and artifacts. The identity component provides passwordless workforce authentication with device-bound authentication and security policies for application access. The endpoint module delivers endpoint management, endpoint detection and response, and vulnerability management through a single lightweight agent supporting Apple, Windows, and Android devices. The compliance automation feature uses AI agents to collect and verify evidence, map it to controls, and maintain continuous audit readiness. The platform includes an Adaptive Evidence Map and a public trust center for sharing compliance status. Iru AI provides a conversational interface accessible throughout the platform, offering natural language interactions for insights and guided actions. The system uses proprietary machine learning models for vulnerability matching and threat detection enhancement. The platform operates with tenant-isolated context models, least-privilege access controls, audit logging of agent activity, and human-in-the-loop approvals. The platform consolidates multiple security and IT functions into a single interface, reducing the need for separate tools across identity management, endpoint protection, and compliance workflows.