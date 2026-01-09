Portnox Cloud Logo

Portnox Cloud Description

Portnox Cloud is a cloud-native platform that provides unified access control across networks, applications, and infrastructure. The platform combines multiple access control capabilities including network access control (NAC), zero trust network access (ZTNA), cloud RADIUS authentication, and TACACS+ for infrastructure management. The platform offers network authentication and access control with risk mitigation and compliance enforcement capabilities. It supports passwordless authentication and implements zero trust principles across multiple areas of the security stack. The cloud RADIUS server provides network authentication for all access layers, while the NAC component delivers network authentication, access control, risk mitigation, and compliance enforcement without requiring on-premises infrastructure. The ZTNA functionality provides secure remote access to applications and infrastructure. The TACACS+ component enables infrastructure device management with support for least-privileged access control at the command level. The platform is designed to work with any networking hardware or applications, providing vendor-agnostic access controls. Portnox Cloud operates as a fully cloud-native solution, eliminating the need for on-premises hardware, upgrades, patches, or maintenance. The platform integrates with existing security tools and identity providers. It is positioned as an alternative to on-premises solutions like Cisco ISE and Aruba ClearPass.

Portnox Cloud is Cloud-native unified access control platform with NAC, ZTNA, and RADIUS developed by Portnox. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Zero Trust, ZTNA, Access Control.

