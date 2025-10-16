Microsoft Entra ID Logo

Microsoft Entra ID

Cloud-based identity and access management solution for enterprises

IAM
Commercial
Visit website
0

Microsoft Entra ID Description

Microsoft Entra ID is a cloud identity and access management (IAM) solution that manages identities and controls access to applications and resources across cloud and on-premises environments. The platform provides authentication services including multi-factor authentication (MFA) and passwordless authentication options to verify user identities. The solution implements risk-based conditional access policies that evaluate access attempts and enforce controls based on user risk levels, sign-in risk, and other contextual factors. Identity protection capabilities use machine learning to detect and respond to identity compromise attempts and suspicious authentication activities. Microsoft Entra ID includes privileged identity management (PIM) functionality that enables just-in-time access controls for sensitive resources and implements least-privilege access principles. The platform offers single sign-on (SSO) capabilities to connect users to applications from a centralized location. Self-service portals allow users to manage their own accounts, reset passwords, and submit access requests without administrator intervention. The solution integrates Security Copilot, which uses natural language prompts to investigate risky users, analyze authentication anomalies, track access changes, and identify policy gaps. The platform provides centralized identity governance and administration capabilities for managing user lifecycles, access rights, and application integrations across hybrid environments. Microsoft Entra ID maintains a 99.99% service level agreement for availability.

FEATURED

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Services Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO Services

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to accelerate sales and compliance

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
494
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
454
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
191
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
161
Guides
Comprehensive cybersecurity guides, best practices documentation, and implementation tutorials for security professionals.
101
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

10
TestSavantAI Logo
TestSavantAI

Security platform that provides protection, monitoring and governance for enterprise generative AI applications and LLMs against various threats including prompt injection and data poisoning.

5
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

5
Fabric Platform by BlackStork Logo
Fabric Platform by BlackStork

Fabric Platform is a cybersecurity reporting solution that automates and standardizes report generation, offering a private-cloud platform, open-source tools, and community-supported templates.

5
Mandos Brief Newsletter Logo
Mandos Brief Newsletter

A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.

5
View Popular Tools →