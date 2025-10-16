Microsoft Entra ID Description

Microsoft Entra ID is a cloud identity and access management (IAM) solution that manages identities and controls access to applications and resources across cloud and on-premises environments. The platform provides authentication services including multi-factor authentication (MFA) and passwordless authentication options to verify user identities. The solution implements risk-based conditional access policies that evaluate access attempts and enforce controls based on user risk levels, sign-in risk, and other contextual factors. Identity protection capabilities use machine learning to detect and respond to identity compromise attempts and suspicious authentication activities. Microsoft Entra ID includes privileged identity management (PIM) functionality that enables just-in-time access controls for sensitive resources and implements least-privilege access principles. The platform offers single sign-on (SSO) capabilities to connect users to applications from a centralized location. Self-service portals allow users to manage their own accounts, reset passwords, and submit access requests without administrator intervention. The solution integrates Security Copilot, which uses natural language prompts to investigate risky users, analyze authentication anomalies, track access changes, and identify policy gaps. The platform provides centralized identity governance and administration capabilities for managing user lifecycles, access rights, and application integrations across hybrid environments. Microsoft Entra ID maintains a 99.99% service level agreement for availability.