Duo Cisco Duo Single Sign-On Description

Cisco Duo Single Sign-On is an identity and access management solution that provides single sign-on capabilities for enterprise applications and resources. The product is part of the Cisco Duo security platform and enables users to authenticate once to access multiple applications without repeated login prompts. The solution centralizes authentication processes and integrates with existing identity infrastructure to manage user access across cloud and on-premises applications. It works in conjunction with multi-factor authentication to verify user identities before granting access to protected resources. The product is designed to simplify user access management while maintaining security controls. It provides administrators with visibility into application access patterns and user authentication activities. The solution supports various authentication protocols and can be deployed to work with different types of applications and services. As part of the broader Cisco Duo platform, the single sign-on functionality complements other security features including adaptive authentication and device trust assessments. Organizations use this solution to reduce password-related security risks and streamline the user authentication experience across their application portfolio.