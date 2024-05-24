Keypasco Platform Description

Keypasco Platform is a multi-factor authentication solution designed for web services and applications. The platform implements a phishing-resistant MFA mechanism using a dual-channel architecture that separates login and verification actions across different devices (such as computer and mobile phone). The platform uses device fingerprinting technology that detects hardware, software, and firmware characteristics to generate unique identifiers for user devices. This verification process employs a dynamic mechanism where different feature combinations are collected with each authentication attempt. The platform includes a "Sign What You See" mechanism where users verify authentication requests on a second registered device, reducing man-in-the-middle attack risks. Additional security controls include time-based restrictions, geolocation management, near-field authentication via Bluetooth/NFC/USB, a risk management engine that uses behavioral data, and private key splitting where keys are encrypted and stored separately between application and server. Keypasco Platform supports both online and offline one-time password (OTP) authentication. The solution can be deployed via cloud (AWS) or on-premises environments. Integration is available through API and SDK for iOS and Android platforms, allowing developers to implement the authentication mechanisms into existing applications without requiring users to install separate authentication apps.