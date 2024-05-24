Strata YubiKey Description

YubiKey is a hardware authentication device that provides multi-factor authentication capabilities for securing user identities and access to systems. The product is integrated within Strata's Identity Orchestration platform to enable authentication across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. YubiKey functions as a physical security key that users can employ to verify their identity when accessing applications and services. The device is designed to work as part of identity and access management workflows, providing an additional layer of security beyond traditional password-based authentication. Within the Strata ecosystem, YubiKey serves as a component for implementing consistent identity controls across different infrastructure environments. The integration allows organizations to incorporate hardware-based authentication into their identity orchestration strategies, supporting scenarios where strong authentication is required for application access and user verification.