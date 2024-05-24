Strata YubiKey
Hardware-based MFA solution for identity authentication and access control
Strata YubiKey
Hardware-based MFA solution for identity authentication and access control
Strata YubiKey Description
YubiKey is a hardware authentication device that provides multi-factor authentication capabilities for securing user identities and access to systems. The product is integrated within Strata's Identity Orchestration platform to enable authentication across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. YubiKey functions as a physical security key that users can employ to verify their identity when accessing applications and services. The device is designed to work as part of identity and access management workflows, providing an additional layer of security beyond traditional password-based authentication. Within the Strata ecosystem, YubiKey serves as a component for implementing consistent identity controls across different infrastructure environments. The integration allows organizations to incorporate hardware-based authentication into their identity orchestration strategies, supporting scenarios where strong authentication is required for application access and user verification.
Strata YubiKey FAQ
Common questions about Strata YubiKey including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Strata YubiKey is Hardware-based MFA solution for identity authentication and access control developed by Strata Identity. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with MFA, Authentication, Hardware Security.
ALTERNATIVES
Hardware authentication token for multi-factor authentication via OTP generation
FIPS 140-2 validated hardware security key for multi-protocol authentication
Hardware-backed authenticator app for generating TOTP codes using YubiKeys
FIPS 140-2 validated hardware security key for multi-factor authentication
Hardware security key for two-factor, multi-factor, and passwordless auth
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