Veridium Identity Assurance Platform Description

Veridium Identity Assurance Platform is a passwordless authentication solution that combines biometric authentication with AI-based identity threat protection and continuous authentication capabilities. The platform addresses user authentication challenges across the entire session lifecycle. The solution implements both active and passive biometrics, utilizing behavioral biometric analysis powered by AI. A key feature is the biometric-to-device bonding mechanism, which creates a unique relationship between a person and their device to protect against identity theft. The platform includes anomaly detection capabilities designed to identify suspicious login attempts and protect against various attack types. It provides continuous authentication throughout user sessions rather than only at initial login. Veridium supports multiple deployment models including on-premises, hybrid, and cloud environments. The platform is designed to bridge traditional Active Directory environments to cloud-first implementations with Entra ID (formerly Azure AD). The solution integrates with VPN/RADIUS connections, VDI infrastructures, thin clients, mobile devices, BYOD scenarios, and legacy applications. It provides SIEM and SOC integration capabilities for security operations teams. The platform includes a zero-knowledge orchestrator and compliance framework to support regulatory requirements. It delivers passwordless experiences across different devices, locations, applications, and network connections while maintaining consistent user experience.