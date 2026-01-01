SecurEnvoy Access Management Logo

SecurEnvoy Access Management is an identity and access management solution that provides centralized control over user access to applications and systems. The platform includes a Universal Directory that stores and manages user identities across multiple systems, serving as a single source of truth for identity management. The solution offers Single Sign-On (SSO) functionality that enables users to access multiple applications with one set of credentials, along with dynamic application onboarding capabilities. It supports conditional access policies based on user role, security level, device, application, time, and location to implement zero-trust security principles. The platform provides multiple authentication methods including passwordless options such as biometrics and hardware tokens, as well as traditional multi-factor authentication. It includes RADIUS authentication support for legacy applications, with specific agents for Windows desktop login, VPN perimeter security, and IIS web servers. Additional capabilities include location-based authentication with geo-fencing, credential reset functionality for self-service password and authentication factor resets, and comprehensive user access reporting for audit trails. The solution can be deployed as a public SaaS offering, through managed service providers, on-premise, or via private cloud. The platform supports customization of interface themes and branding, with multi-language support including English, French, German, and Spanish.

