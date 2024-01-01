league/oauth2-server 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

A standards compliant implementation of an OAuth 2.0 authorization server written in PHP which supports various grants like Authorization code, Client credentials, Device authorization, Implicit, Refresh, Resource owner password credentials. It implements RFCs like RFC6749, RFC6750, RFC7519, RFC7636, RFC8628 and requires PHP 8.1, 8.2, 8.3 with openssl and json extensions.