RSA ID Plus Description
RSA ID Plus is an identity and access management platform that provides authentication and access control capabilities across cloud, hybrid, and on-premises environments. The platform offers multiple subscription tiers (C1, E1, E2, E3, M1) with varying feature sets. The solution supports multi-factor authentication through various methods including FIDO, mobile push notifications, biometrics (Apple Face ID/Touch ID, Windows Hello), OTP, QR codes, SMS/voice, and hardware tokens. It provides single sign-on capabilities with federation support for SAML 2.0 and OIDC protocols. ID Plus includes contextual access controls with static rules based on user groups, roles, network IP ranges, and adaptive access features that consider country, trusted locations, known devices, and user agents. The E3 tier includes RSA Risk AI for risk-based authentication with identity confidence scoring. The platform integrates with Active Directory, LDAP, Azure AD (Entra ID), and custom user stores via SCIM. It supports various authentication methods including RADIUS, web agents, and REST API. Deployment options include cloud-only, hybrid, and on-premises configurations with Identity Router, Authentication Manager, and Cloud Access Service components. Additional capabilities include self-service enrollment, credential management, password reset, emergency access, and custom workflows through Admin API. The M1 plan specifically enhances Microsoft Entra ID deployments with additional security features. Optional add-ons include RSA Mobile Lock for mobile threat detection, RSA Help Desk Live Verify for preventing technical support fraud, and identity verification solutions.
RSA ID Plus FAQ
Common questions about RSA ID Plus including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
RSA ID Plus is IAM platform with MFA, SSO, and adaptive access for cloud, hybrid, on-prem developed by RSA Security LLC. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Access Control, Authentication, Hybrid Cloud.
